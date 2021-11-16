Somerset Trust Co Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for about 1.3% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 18.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 3.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Aflac by 1.0% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 1.8% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,352. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.58. 73,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,082. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $57.76. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

