NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Boosted by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 311.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Argus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.12.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $300.25 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $323.10. The firm has a market cap of $748.22 billion, a PE ratio of 107.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.48 and a 200-day moving average of $202.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

