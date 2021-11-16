Newman & Schimel LLC Sells 206 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Newman & Schimel LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $175,095,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,815,000 after buying an additional 1,044,424 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after buying an additional 484,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after buying an additional 200,491 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 674,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,202,000 after purchasing an additional 150,930 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $83.23 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.