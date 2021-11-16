Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stake Decreased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 4.0% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,865 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 140.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 718,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,579,000 after buying an additional 420,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,125,000 after buying an additional 301,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 288,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $19,842,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VXF opened at $198.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.69. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $145.10 and a 1 year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.