Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.490-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$312 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.45 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.410-$2.410 EPS.
NYSE ENV opened at $82.91 on Tuesday. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.05.
Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Envestnet Company Profile
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
