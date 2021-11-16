Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.490-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$312 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.45 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.410-$2.410 EPS.

NYSE ENV opened at $82.91 on Tuesday. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.05.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Envestnet from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.29.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

