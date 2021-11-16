Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the medical research company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Bruker has a payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bruker to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Bruker has a 1 year low of $48.30 and a 1 year high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bruker stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 340.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Bruker worth $15,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

