Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

SNDX stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $27.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44.

SNDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 44,704 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $855,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,410,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 144,261 shares of company stock worth $2,835,233 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

