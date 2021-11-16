ON (NYSE:ONON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ON (NYSE:ONON) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.79 million. ON’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. ON updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE ONON traded up $8.57 on Tuesday, reaching $45.00. 181,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,319. ON has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $40.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ON stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONON. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital began coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

About ON

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

