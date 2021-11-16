AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT Raised to $74.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $72.66 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -78.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.78.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 52,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $3,231,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

