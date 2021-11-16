Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.370-$-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.80 million-$164.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.22 million.Amplitude also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of AMPL traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,720. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $87.98.

Get Amplitude alerts:

AMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.20.

In related news, major shareholder Battery Management Corp. sold 25,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $1,873,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplitude stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.