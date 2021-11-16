Newman & Schimel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Newman & Schimel LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,156,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,551,000 after purchasing an additional 88,845 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,102,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,953,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after purchasing an additional 261,034 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after purchasing an additional 528,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 924,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,353,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $113.07 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $85.31 and a 12 month high of $113.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.85.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.