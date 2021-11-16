Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
AVAH stock opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.98.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
