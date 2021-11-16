Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AVAH stock opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 30,933 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.