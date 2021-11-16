Anderson Hoagland & Co. Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,122 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Intel by 270.4% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

