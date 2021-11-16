Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:CSPR opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. Casper Sleep has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSPR. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 219.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 489,861 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 30.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 106.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Casper Sleep Company Profile
Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.
Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.