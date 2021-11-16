Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CSPR opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. Casper Sleep has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSPR. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 219.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 489,861 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 30.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 106.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $6.90 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.36.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

