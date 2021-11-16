Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,554 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $19,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,004,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,990,000 after purchasing an additional 75,781 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 59,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $667,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

