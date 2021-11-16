Cooper Financial Group Acquires 411 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

