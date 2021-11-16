Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $9.86 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.6% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,640,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.89 and a 200 day moving average of $79.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.78, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

