Vision Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Separately, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000.

NYSEARCA:ILCG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.17. 155,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,830. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average is $66.00. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.41 and a twelve month high of $73.11.

