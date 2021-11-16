Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Sells 7,591,051 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 99.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,591,051 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises about 4.8% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,586,000. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 101.8% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 240.2% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 6,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 329,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,078,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,710,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,393,000 after buying an additional 555,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.39. 52,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,545,823. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.70 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

