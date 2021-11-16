Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307,349 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.42. The stock had a trading volume of 49,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,281. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.28 and a 1-year high of $145.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.35.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.