Beam (BEAM) Price Tops $0.65 on Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 16th. Beam has a market capitalization of $65.60 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001063 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Beam has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00014034 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 89.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Beam

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 101,328,400 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

