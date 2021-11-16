Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of BBWI opened at $74.81 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $77.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

