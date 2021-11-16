Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $1.97 on Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $371.19 million and $3.01 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00003252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.59 or 0.00286269 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00101620 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.84 or 0.00141560 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003916 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000139 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,220,650 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.