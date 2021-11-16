MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Shares Gap Up to $17.43

Shares of MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.43, but opened at $18.44. MiNK Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INKT. William Blair began coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:INKT)

