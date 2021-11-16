Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.99

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.99 and last traded at C$3.99, with a volume of 265104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argonaut Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.42.

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.23.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

