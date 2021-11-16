Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%.

FBIO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.31. 2,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,618. The company has a market capitalization of $334.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 32.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 73.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 102.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 53,730 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 108.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,011 shares in the last quarter. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.