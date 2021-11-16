Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.93

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.93 and last traded at $34.77, with a volume of 16243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tata Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 99.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,920,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,264 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,985,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

