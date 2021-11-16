KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:KPRX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.50. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,818. KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $8.18.
KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . Company Profile
Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.