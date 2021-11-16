WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Issues Earnings Results

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WidePoint had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 7.69%.

Shares of WYY opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.09. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WidePoint stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) by 87.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of WidePoint worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

