Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.610-$2.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Primoris Services stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Primoris Services stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

