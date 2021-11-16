Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Short Interest Update

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the October 14th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 3.84% of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ QQC opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.40. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $34.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.