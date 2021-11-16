Short Interest in Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) Drops By 95.7%

Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the October 14th total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition in the second quarter worth $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition in the second quarter worth $181,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition in the second quarter worth $197,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition in the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition in the second quarter worth $295,000.

Shares of GOBI opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72. Gobi Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Gobi Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gobi Acquisition Corp. is based in Hong Kong.

