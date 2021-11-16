Anderson Hoagland & Co. Makes New Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 207,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $737,708,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $553,970,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $231,987,000. GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $178,173,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $105,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOFI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Shares of SOFI opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,800 shares of company stock worth $250,986 and sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

