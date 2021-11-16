Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,191,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,058,000 after purchasing an additional 401,629 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 554,347 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.76.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $70.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $104.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

