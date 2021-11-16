Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) is Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 535,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.6% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $28,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $1,942,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,720,000 after acquiring an additional 23,570 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 35,479 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $52.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.874 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

