Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10,108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,460 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,861 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 354.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,983 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 529.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 906,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $67,848,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.36. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.90 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

