Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $21.65 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,774 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 7.9% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,165 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,792,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 148.4% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 7.3% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 20.0% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,427 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 38,028 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $336.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $208.16 and a twelve month high of $338.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.51.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.27.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

