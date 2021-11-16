Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,590,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,795,000 after acquiring an additional 764,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 793,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,255,000 after acquiring an additional 219,362 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 173,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 44,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $49.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average is $43.75.

