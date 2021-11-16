Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes $127,000 Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 636 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $215.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.42.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.35.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

