Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Boosted by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,963,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 115,877 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 30,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 548.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 146,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 124,088 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $88.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.85.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

