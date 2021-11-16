Bath Savings Trust Co Has $215,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $110.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.33. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $87.28 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.