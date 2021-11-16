Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Increased by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $360.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.55. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.03. The firm has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.