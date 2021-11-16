Head to Head Comparison: Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) and Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) and Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of Uniti Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Uniti Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Hammerson has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uniti Group has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hammerson and Uniti Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerson N/A N/A N/A Uniti Group 3.74% -1.91% 0.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hammerson and Uniti Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerson $234.84 million 0.28 -$2.23 billion N/A N/A Uniti Group $1.07 billion 3.09 -$706.30 million $0.15 93.14

Uniti Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hammerson and Uniti Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerson 5 4 1 0 1.60 Uniti Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

Uniti Group has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential downside of 32.00%. Given Uniti Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Uniti Group is more favorable than Hammerson.

Summary

Uniti Group beats Hammerson on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities. The Ireland segment includes shopping centers. The company was founded by Lewis W. Hammerson in 1942 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis. The Fiber Infrastructure segment refers to the operations of the fiber business of the company, Uniti Fiber, which provides infrastructure solutions, including cell site backhaul and dark fiber, to the telecommunications industry. The Towers segment encompasses Uniti Towers, which acquires and construct tower-related real estate in the United States and Latin America. The Consumer CLEC segment is the operations of Talk America, which provides local telephone, high-speed internet and long distance services to customers in the eastern and central United States. The Corporate segment consi

