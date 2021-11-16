BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 135.97%.

BKYI stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. BIO-key International has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

