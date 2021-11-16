Short Interest in KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Rises By 283.3%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 283.3% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
OTCMKTS:KUKAY traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.67. 80 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.71 and a beta of 1.50.
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
