Short Interest in KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Rises By 283.3%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 283.3% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

OTCMKTS:KUKAY traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.67. 80 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Get KUKA Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.