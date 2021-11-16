Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Baxter International has raised its dividend by 56.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Baxter International has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Baxter International to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $79.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,199. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.46. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.