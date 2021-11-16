MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Short Interest Update

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of MPC Container Ships ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

MPZZF remained flat at $$2.40 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59. MPC Container Ships ASA has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

MPC Container Ships ASA engages in the investment in and operation of shipping assets. It owns and operates container shops and feeder vessels that chartered out to liner shipping companies and regional carriers. The company was founded on January 9, 2017 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

