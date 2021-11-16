Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) had its target price reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.92% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE SHPW traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. 1,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,494. Shapeways has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shapeways during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Shapeways during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,775,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Shapeways during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

