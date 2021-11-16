Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.69 Million Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ICU Medical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in ICU Medical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $244.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 0.50. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

