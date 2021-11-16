iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 112,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 898,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.85. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.31 and a 12 month high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

